The Fence Post obituary: Calvin L. Freehling

Calvin L. Freehling, 76

Nov. 29, 1942 – Aug, 28, 2019

McCook, Neb.

Calvin Freehling, age 76, of McCook, Neb., passed away August 28, 2019, at Community Hospital in McCook.

Calvin Lee Freehling was born Nov. 29, 1942, to Paul and Gladys (Douthit) Freehling in St. Francis, Kan. He grew up on the Arikaree River west of Haigler, Neb., and graduated from Haigler High School in 1960. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army he traveled to many places, including being stationed in Germany. Calvin was very honored and proud of serving his country.

Calvin attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business. While attending college he met Susan Stuever. They were married May 13, 1972. This marriage was blessed with three children Lara, Tara and Darin.

Calvin and Susan stayed in Jonesboro while Susan finished nursing school and Calvin worked as a loan officer for Citizens Bank. In 1973, they moved to Haigler Neb., establishing Arikaree Valley Ranch where he spent the next 32 years ranching and raising his family. Calvin took great pride in ranching, being a cattleman, and found nothing more peaceful than being with his herd on the river bottom of the Arikaree. Calvin was known for pulling pranks, telling jokes and his famous line “that reminds me of a story,” which meant you were fixing to hear one or two. Calvin said that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family and was exceptionally proud of his grandchildren Brooke, Jaden and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Gladys Freehling; and his brother, Paul Freehling, Jr.

He leaves behind his wife Susan Freehling of McCook; daughters Lara (Kevin) Stewart of McCook and Tara (Jasper) Fanning of Ogallala, Neb.; son, Darin (Tonya Hoelting) Freehling of Hershey, Neb.; grandchildren Brooke Stewart, Jaden and Jacob Fanning; sister-in-law Nancy Freehling; and numerous relatives and friends.