The Fence Post obituary: Cameron Divis

Cameron Divis, 96

Jan. 17, 1922 – Oct. 18, 2018

Wellington, Colo.

Our father, great-grandfather, friend to all, passed away in peace, just shy of his 97th birthday in his home at the Spirit Ranch, surrounded by his family. Cameron grew up in Burlington, Colo., with his parents, Leo and Louise Divis and sister, Viola. He was one of the last pioneers to live from the age of horse and buggy to the modern age of driverless vehicles. He attended Navy boot camp in Farragut, Idaho, in 1943.

"Company 15-43, 17th Battalion 5th Regiment" and was shipped to the South Pacific to be a machinist mate on the ABSD 2 floating Dry Dock stationed there in WWII.

Cameron returned home to Colorado a changed person, yes, it's true he left as a boy at 17 but came back as a man. He had experienced many trials and tribulations of the war which made him very aware of the value of life. He continued to appreciate others, always helping a stranger or friend, for the rest of his life. Cam or Pop's was a humble man you never heard him utter a mean word about another person and always looked to offer support whenever he could. He lived a full life and he loved his family, he never failed to offer his helping hands to all he knew. He is survived by Son David Divis of Boyero, Colo.; and two daughters, Jaci Dvorak of Nathrop, Colo., and Teresa Alcorn of Wellington; along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

His life will be celebrated in the spring (May) 2019 at the Spirit Ranch, where he has lived with his daughter and son-in-law for the last 20 years in Wellington. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Cameron's name to St Labre Indian School, P.O.Box 216 Ashland MT 59003-9989.

Miss you Pop. Cards and letters can be mailed to the Family of Cameron Divis at 13353 NCR 9 Wellington, CO 80549 Email: CameronDivis@gmail.com.