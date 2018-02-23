The Fence Post obituary: Carl Benson

Carl Benson, 93

Jan. 29, 1924-Jan. 26, 2018

Eaton, Colo.

Carl A. Benson, 93, of Eaton, passed away when he was ready on Jan. 26, 2018, at North Colorado Medical Center.

Born Jan. 29, 1924, to A.V. and Esther (Rapp) Benson. He graduated from Greeley (Colo.) High School in 1942. Feb. 2, 1945, he enlisted in the Army where he served as a construction foreman in Okinawa and Kobe, Japan. He was honorably discharged as a Tech4 Sargent Dec. 1, 1946.

He wed Phyllis A. Tormey on Sept. 7, 1947, in Denver. They raised four children whom they taught the value of hard work, honesty, and love.

Carl was a man of grit, with diverse knowledge, and many skills. He devoted his life to the agricultural industry. He grew up on the family farm, trained horse teams and herded cattle with his brother in their early teens. After WWII he returned to farming, went into agricultural financing, sales of farm implements, back to farming and livestock (but never horses). He went into agricultural lending at the Eaton Bank where he helped farmers with financing, budgeting, and saving their farms. He later drove big rigs, both long and short hauls. At 84, Carl retired so he could indulge in golfing, reading, spending time with friends and family. He never stopped learning.

On his last day of life, he set a tee time with friends followed by drinks at the clubhouse. Then a nice dinner at home, with his wife and Rusty.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eaton Country Club, American Legion, Eaton Lions Club, and Life Member of the V.F.W. Post #2121.

He was predeceased by his wife; son, Kurt Benson; parents; two sisters, Agnes Hawley, and Sonja; and two brothers, Kenneth, and Edwin Benson.

Survivors include his sisters, Violet (Clarence) Carlson and Shirley Ulrich; daughters, Kaye (Blair) Warehime of Mesa, Ariz., Karen (Norbert) Vazquez of Pasadena, Calif., and Kim (Bill) Gribble of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Kasey, Kyle Benson and Katie (Staff Sargent Josh) Higgins, Dan, Ben, Aaron (Kelly) Warehime, Shirley Vazquez, and LCPL Charles Gribble, IV; first great-granddaughter, Kira Higgins; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Carl's life was held at Feb. 17, 2018, at Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 11th Ave., Evans, CO. Inurnment at Eaton Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carl to The Building Fund at Immanuel Lutheran Church.