The Fence Post obituary; Carl Murphy

Carl Murphy, 81

Oct. 4, 1936 – June 18, 2018

Fraser, Colo.

Carl Murphy passed away on June 18, 2018, from complications while battling cancer. Carl was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Denver to James and Kerry (Ohman) Murphy.

Carl grew up on a ranch in Fraser, Colo., where he developed a love and respect for animals. He was active in 4-H, livestock judging, sports and rodeo, with rodeo being his real love. After graduating high school in 1954, Carl attended Colorado State University, but soon came back to Grand County and worked for the Hinman Ranch. Later, Carl went back to school at Casper College where he was on the rodeo team. Many good horses were rode and lifelong friendships were developed during his early years and throughout his entire life.

For many years you could typically find Carl at a rodeo entered in the team roping, bulldogging or bull riding.

It was at a rodeo in Estes Park, Colo., where he met Anita (Missee) Writer who he would marry in 1966. The couple had two children, Paula Anne and Michael James. Along with competing he became involved within the industry by producing and judging rodeos. Carl was well-respected and was asked to work all over the western part of the country where he judged rodeos like Cheyenne, Denver, Phoenix, the National Old Timers Finals as well as the College Finals. He was a lifetime member, and gold card holder, of the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association. Carl loved to talk about his travels across the U.S. on the rodeo trail, and he had the wonderful ability to tell a good story.

When Carl wasn't at a rodeo, he was working around cattle or sheep, even until recently when he helped two of his granddaughters with their small cattle herd and all of his grandkids with their show livestock. He was a "good hand" with an eye for livestock. Carl always cherished his time with his family and friends and later in life he found great joy in passing on his knowledge of picking and feeding the "good ones." He thoroughly enjoyed getting to watch his grandkids compete in 4-H, sports and all the other activities they were involved in. He was and will always be their No. 1 fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Paula Murphy and her daughters, Sydney and Taylor Buckley; his son, Mike Murphy (Misty) and his daughter, Gabrielle (Brie) and son, Brayden (Murphy); his brother, Leigh Murphy (Deane) and his daughter, Sabrina (Murphy) Ketcham, husband Justin and their sons, Bridger and Pike; son, Andy Murphy (Paige) and son Dustin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory at 326 Terry Street in Longmont, Colo., July 20. A reception to celebrate his life will immediately follow at the American Legion Post 32 at 315 S. Bowen Street in Longmont.

In honor of Carl, memorial contributions can be made to the Middle Park 4-H Scholarship Fund, C/O Grand County Extension Office, PO Box 475, Kremmling, CO 80459 or to The Douglas County 4-H Foundation, 410 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104 or to your favorite youth rodeo association.