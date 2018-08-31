The Fence Post obituary: Carlo S. Landini

Carlo S. Landini

Feb. 17, 1936- Aug. 10, 2018

Fruita, Colo.

Carlo S. Landini, 82, of Fruita, passed away peacefully from this life, Aug. 10, 2018. Carlo was born Feb. 17, 1936, to Pete and Luisa Landini, in Fruita. He graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1953. He then went on to become a dairy farmer with his father. He married Joyce Beede in 1955, and they raised their three children, Tom, Carla and Lori Ann. Carlo and Joyce were married for 50 years, until Joyce passed in 2005. In 2006, he married Jean Ely.

Carlo continued as a dairy farmer with his son, Tom, until 1985, at which time Tom took over the dairy farm. He then went on to work for the USDA Farm Service Agency as Mesa County Executive Director. After retirement he continued to help on the farm, until his son's passing. He went on to help his grandsons until two months ago. He was very active in the community by serving on many boards, which include president of the Fruita Co-Op, Lower Valley Hospital, Mesa County Fair, Grand Valley Water Users Association, and Mesa County FSA. He was very involved in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Elks and Moose Lodge. Carlo also enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

Carlo is survived by wife, Jean; his children, Carla Pitts (Steve), Lori Ann Midgley (Denny); his daughter-in-law, Mariann; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a very special nephew, Kenny Pete Miller (Donna), along with numerous other nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Bob Beede (Sue); and Jean's four children and seven grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary and Carmel; his wife, Joyce; and his son, Tom.

Carlo was laid to rest in peace at New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506, or other charity of choice.