The Fence Post obituary: Carol Jean Curtis

Carol Jean Curtis, 90

April 18, 1928 – June 7, 2018

Sedalia, Colo.

Long time Douglas County resident, loving mother, and cherished grandmother Carol Jean (Vance) Curtis, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully in her home as the sun rose the morning of June 7, 2018. Carol was widowed in February and she survived without her husband for 100 days before God decided to reunite them.

Carol was born April 18, 1928, in Coldwater, Kan., to Nona and Coy Vance. She was the fourth of eight children. Carol grew up valuing hard work and the craziness of large families. She was a talented musician and excelled at playing trumpet. She enjoyed touring with her school marching bands throughout the states of Kansas and Colorado. Carol called herself a "recovering Kansan" because she transplanted to Douglas County when she was 16 years old. She felt blessed to live in "God's Country" and immediately adopted Colorado as her home. She met the love of her life, Dave Curtis, upon entering Douglas County High School the first day of her junior year. They were married three years later on April 4, 1948 and started their life on Oaklands Ranch, the Curtis family homestead in Sedalia.

Even though Carol adored being a farmer's wife, she also had several jobs outside of the home. Her favorite occupation was working for Douglas County High School as the secretary to the principal. She also worked in an administrative position in the operations and maintenance division. Carol was employed with Douglas County School District for over 20 years. Carol and Dave were active in Young Farmers and Homemakers and were fond of square dancing. Carol always had a smile and a sassy or silly remark for everyone. Her sense of humor was subtle and sometimes cynical, but the twinkle in her eye always gave her away. She was strikingly beautiful up until the day she left this world.

Carol enjoyed gardening, sewing, refinishing/repairing wood furniture, baking, music, and politics. She was radically conservative with her Republican views and she listened to Rush Limbaugh almost religiously. Carol loved traveling. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii. Carol and Dave vacationed in Hawaii numerous times, including celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in 1973. They were fortunate to have visited every island over the years.

Carol always found joy and happiness in her three children, their spouses, and in large family gatherings. She was proud each time she became a grandmother and even more excited when she first became a great-grandmother in 2000. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to play instruments, sing, pursue art, mechanics, law enforcement, or anything their hearts desired. Carol always supported each of their dreams with unwavering faith. She was blessed to attend her oldest great-granddaughter's high school graduation this May and also was honored as an alumni guest (class of 1946). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the highlight of her life.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Hall of Hutchinson, Kan.; brother, Jim Vance of Claflin, Kan.; numerous nieces and nephews; her children, David (Arlene) Curtis of Sedalia, Pamela (Jim) Hughes of Custer, S.D., and Joni (Rich) Fell of Sedalia; her grandchildren, Traci (Lucas) Hawkins of Castle Rock, Colo., Charlie (Stephanie) Curtis of Sedalia, Colo., Douglas (Kirsten) Fell of Chugiak, Alaska, Chad Curtis of Sedalia, and Tyler Hughes of Box Elder; her great-grandchildren, Skylar, Landen, Rori, Cayden, Axel, and Leah; and amazing caregivers Stella, Carmen, Jasmyn and Michelle.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions in her name to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3737 New Hope Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or to Bear Cañon Cemetery, PO Box 83, Sedalia, CO 80135.