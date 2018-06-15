The Fence Post obituary; Carol Joyce Browning

Carol Joyce Browning, 85

Jan. 4, 1933 – May 13, 2018

Hudson, Colo.

Carol Joyce Browning of Hudson passed away May 13, 2018. She was born in Fresno, Calif., on Jan. 4, 1933, to George Daniel and Pearl Emma (Lockhart) Hershey. She grew up in Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado with her sister, Norma Jean, and brother, Kenneth Harlan Hershey.

In 1949 she married Ralph Sheldon "Bob" Thompson, and to this union she was blessed with her three children Daniel Eugene Thompson, Loretta Pearl (William) Stonner and Gary Dean Thompson. She, Bob and the two oldest children moved from Stratton, Colo., to Denver in 1953. Five years later she became a single parent of three and made motherhood and her home the two most important things in her life.

In 1962, she married Laverne Purl "Bud" Browning and they moved from Denver to Commerce City, Colo. In the 60s and 70s she served as a deaconess at the Henderson Congregational Church. In 1969, her family moved to Lochbuie.

In the 70s, she moved to Hudson and she and her son raised hogs for market.

She was a hard worker that loved to garden flowers and vegetables. She had a beautiful voice and sang gospel and old country and western songs. She enjoyed dancing with her husband Bud and loved taking care of her hogs, her horse, Sweet Widow, and her dog, Champ.

Loretta had three grandsons, William II, Jason (Kristina Heinmiller) and Michael Stonner (Jodi Miller); nine great-grandchildren, Arizona (Joel) Menke, Taylor, William III, Jaden, Logan, Alexis, Odin, Dilynn and Grace; and one great-great-grandson, Aiden Menke.

Gary gave her three grandsons, Joshua, Zachary and Justin; and one granddaughter, Sarah; four great-grandsons, Nicholas, Deacon, Jameson and Jax.

She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and a granddaughter, Amanda Thompson.

A funeral service was held May 23, 2018, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, Colo. Interment was at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.