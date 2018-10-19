The Fence Post obituary: Catherine Maureen Broad

Catherine Maureen Broad, 94

March 5, 1924 – Oct. 6, 2018

Fort Collins, Colo.

Catherine Maureen Broad, 94, of Fort Collins passed away Oct. 6, 2018, at Pathways Hospice in Loveland, Colo. She was born March 5, 1924, in Decatur, Ill., to Ralph and Sylvia (Hogan) Ground.

Maureen graduated from Jesup (Iowa) High School, and graduated from nursing school as a registered nurse. Maureen became a director of nurses and hospital administrator.

Maureen married Loren Broad on Feb. 2, 1948, in Jesup and they moved to Fort Collins in 1974.

She was an administrator at Good Samaritan Society, Bonell Community. After retirement, she and Loren started Choice of Champions Show Supplies, traveling to cattle shows and state and county fairs. Loren and Maureen were inducted into the ShowTimes Hall of Fame in March 2017.

She was a member of the Catholic Church, her interest were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. She also was an avid horse lover.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Brandon Schantz.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Loren; a son, Mike Broad (Michael); two daughters, Patricia Altenburg and Kimberly Schantz (Sean); eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Juanita Myers and Sharon Ciesielski.

Mass of Resurrection will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins.

In lieu of flowers we request donations in memory of Maureen Broad to either: Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525 or online at http://www.pathways-care.org. Please note in memory of Maureen Broad.

Or to Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation to support the Brandon Schantz Wellness Fund. Checks can be made out to Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, and mailed to: Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, Attn: Amy Stewart, 13123 E. 16th Ave, B045, Aurora, CO 80045. Please note in the memo line of the check that this is in Memory of Maureen Broad. Gifts may also be made online at http://www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/donate. Please note this is a gift in memory of Maureen Broad.

Share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.