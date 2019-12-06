The Fence Post obituary: Charlene Elaine Wahlert

Charlene Elaine Wahlert, 83

Jan. 2, 1936 – Nov. 23, 2019

Eaton, Colo.

Charlene Elaine Wahlert passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at UC Health Hospital in Greeley, Colo.

She was born Jan. 2, 1936, at Eben Ezer Lutheran Hospital in Brush, Colo., she was the second of six children of Alfred and Mildred Giauque.

She started her education in the small school house, “Colwell,” located southeast of Snyder. The family moved closer to Hillrose, Colo., and she continued her education in town and worked on the family farm with her parents and siblings.

Charlene worked for a Brush family, helping with their kids, at an early age; in the summer’s while in high school, she would care for the Emerson family children in Estes Park, Colo. In 1951, she rode the train out to Chicago to assist the family with their trip back to Estes Park, that year. During the school year she was active in academics as well as other activities. She graduated from Hillrose High School in 1954.

She attended Colorado State University for one semester before she and her high school sweetheart, Ed Wahlert decided to get married. They were married March 20, 1955. Soon after, Ed joined the Air Force and after basic training in Illinois, she and Ed moved to Sacramento Calif., for the remainder of his military enlistment. They had their first two boys, Rick and Jeff, while in California. the four of them moved back to Hillrose, Colo., and the family grew with the addition of two more sons Ron and Scot. Ed and Charlene raised the boys and lived and worked on the 22 Ranch in Merino, Colo., for the next 50 years.

Once all four boys were in school, Charlene began to work at a variety of jobs in Sterling and Brush, before becoming an administrative assistant for the Colorado Brand Board. She held that position for 40-plus years. Her office, in the Livestock Exchange, Inc. building was the center for the transfer of ownership for the majority of cattle in the region. She could always be found “writing up the sale(s),” which entailed documenting every head of cattle sold during every week. Thousands of brands were hand written by Charlene on a monthly basis, (long before there were computers). People always enjoyed stopping by the office, whether it was for business or just to visit for a minute or 60.

While she enjoyed her job, “career,” Charlene’s first priority was always her family. Her home-cooked meals were a perfect example of her love and devotion to family. She raised fresh vegetables in the family garden, there were always fresh eggs, milk from their cow and the freezer was full of meat from the animals they raised. She and Ed moved from the ranch to a home they purchased in Hillrose, Colo., in the 1990s. She continued to work for the brand board until finally retiring in 2015.

After Ed passed away in 2015, she moved to Eaton, Colo., to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Charlene is survived by her sons Rick (Karen) of Carr, Colo., Jeff (Tanya) of Grover, Colo., Ron (Reenie) of Stephenville, Texas, and Scot (Chelle) of Galeton, Colo., her two sisters Lois (Bill) Friehauf and Jolene Lockman all of Fort Collins, Colo., her brother Dale Giaugue of Collierville, Tenn., 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Mildred Giauque, two brothers (Don and Dean Giauque) and her husband (Ed Wahlert).

Services will be held at the Brush United Methodist church, 1701 Edmonds St., on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the United Methodist Church in Brush or Eaton, where she was a member.