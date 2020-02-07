The Fence Post obituary: Charles “Chuck” Pancost

Charles “Chuck” Pancost, 62

June 10, 1957 – Jan. 5, 2020

Milliken, Colo.

Chuck was born June 10, 1957, in Boulder, Colo., to Charles and Jeannette Pancost. He was the oldest of four children, brothers Larry (Carol) Pancost, David Pancost and sister, Tracey Pancost. He grew up in Boulder and graduated high school from Sacred Heart in Boulder. Chuck’s father was fortunate to raise and provide for his family by teaching them the life of ranching. This being said Chuck was cowboy cut, through and through.

Chuck became an avid outdoors-man/marksman at an early age, hunting with his Uncle Ed and Ed’s son Scott. Ed Pancost was an influence on Chuck pursuing a career in horse racing. He moved to Texas where he began training mostly Quarter Horses and a small jag of Thoroughbreds. He was a winning trainer in Texas, Oklahoma and California. Rigid Policy was his star student. “Rigid” was owned by Nub Neighbors DVM, whom Chuck trained for his entire racing career. Chuck’s training facility was in Justin, Texas, on Henry Withee’s ranch. Henry and Chuck developed a deep lasting friendship. While having a full racing stable, Chuck put himself through college and graduated from North Texas University with a degree in business. Though Chuck was born in Colorado, he considered himself a Texan.

Chuck retired from racing in 1995 and returned to Watkins, Colo., where he cowboyed for his father while hoping to develop some property in Boulder. That didn’t pan out but he ended up meeting and marrying Shannon Farmer. They had two beautiful daughters Jessica Mackenzie and Lyndsey Simone. They raised their girls in Milliken where Jessica and Lyndsey still reside. Ultimately Chuck began a career in building cellphone towers all over Colorado and the southeast U.S.

Chuck was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the American Quarter Horse Association.

A memorial service will be held in the Milliken Town Hall-Community Room on Feb. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Chuck Pancost memorial trust c/o First National Bank of Johnstown, Colo.