The Fence Post obituary: Charles Edward Crandall

Charles Edward Crandall, 62

Aug. 3, 1957 – May 5, 2020

Ordway Colo.

Charles Edward Crandall went to be with the Lord May 5, 2020, after a tragic car accident near Swink, Colo. Charles is preceded in death by his mother and father, Charles Paul Crandall and Helen May (Amos) Crandall, brothers Ivan (Buzz) Crandall, and Merle Crandall, sister (Cookie) Crandall and beloved sister Kathern McCord. He was also reunited with his daughter Laura Elizabeth Louise Galaviz-Sifuentes. There were many joyful reunions that day!

Support Local Journalism Donate



Charlie is survived by his wife Sharon (Hansen) Crandall, daughter Rephena (Scott) Graham of Cheraw, daughter Mavis Crandall of Ordway, son Chauncy (Amanda) Crandall of Mary Ester, Fla., daughter Lacy (Brannon) Moffit of La Junta, son Kaleb Crandall of Ordway and Issac Crandall of Ordway, and son-in-law Fortunato Galaviz. Grandchildren: PJ, Danny and Carlos Galaviz- Sifuetes, Ruth (Justin) Wherland, Mallory (Kris) Flores, Zane Graham, Jamie Graham and Rosie, Talyn, Violet, Rowan and Daisy Moffit. Great-grandchildren Hazen and Harlyn Bamber, Kinley and Petey Flores and Callahan Wherland. Also survived by friends that are family Justin and Tammy Mason and their children Skylar, Brice (Rebecca) and Shyla Mason, Felicia and Jason Ozant and their children Brett, Trinity and Kira.

Charles was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., but spent a lot of time on the family homestead in Florissant, Colo., where he developed a deep love for hunting and fishing. He spent many a happy hour traipsing over mountain hills in the company of a nephew and a .22 rifle.

When he was 18, a young woman at church (and his neighbor) asked him to take her to Christmas play practice. When he agreed, little did she know she would be spending the next 44 years with him. Sharon and Charlie were married on May 7, 1976, and had a very happy and blessed life together. People that knew them were not surprised to see them in matching outfits as he was madly in love with his wife and did whatever he could to please her.

Charlie was a devoted family man and his children/grandchildren were the light of his eyes. He was always happy to bait a pole, drive them to sports games and practice and then attend games. He was very proud of his children/grandchildren and called most of them daily.

He never had more important things to do than spend time with them. His children will remember how well he rubbed their legs when they ached; how he ate ketchup on bread and called it a ketchup sandwich. How he woke them up for school singing his special song; how he would pinch the back of your knees when you came into the room and nuzzle your neck until you screamed. How he ate cake in a bowl with milk on it and his hatred of bananas. His amazing dance moves and how he was convinced donuts were good for diabetics. He loved so fiercely many people have felt his wrath when he thought his loved ones had been hurt.

Charlie was a beloved community member. He never knew a stranger and talked to everyone. He had a, “Hey Kid” for people older than he was and used, “Hey Ugly” as a term of endearment. He was class blind and had many friends. He made you feel comfortable and liked to laugh. Jokes were his favorite, even if he told you the same one multiple times, to him it had the same effect.

Charlie came to the LORD as a young boy and lived his faith daily. He always had his family in church and was a wonderful spiritual leader. For many years his wife and him taught a Bible class in the prison. He lived his faith in practical ways as well, like opening up his home to children in the foster care system. Many children call him grandpa and dad, to him blood did not matter. His dearest wish was to have all of his family and friends come to know the wonderful love of his Savior Jesus Christ. We know that there is a round table up in Heaven and he and his brothers and sisters are drinking coffee, swapping fishing stories. We know he is hugging his daughters neck and they whisper to Jesus for our tears to slow and our grief to lessen, knowing they are in the Eternal presence of the Lord and that we will see them again.