The Fence Post obituary: Charles Raymond Burman

Charles Raymond Burman, 88

Feb. 15, 1929-Nov. 8, 2017

Ault, Colo.

Charles "Chuck" Burman was born in Denver to Raymond Luther Burman and Rita Alice Burman (Young). He moved to Ault with his family at 2 years old. Chuck attended Ault schools through the 11th grade, and he graduated high school from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Mo. He then earned a degree in economics from Colorado A&M (now CSU).

In 1950, Chuck was called to military service, and he served two years in the Army, completing a tour in Korea. He earned a Bronze Star for heroic achievement and was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

After serving in the military, Chuck spent more than 50 years running the family business, Burman's Clothing, which had been open since 1904.

Chuck was a prominent member of the Ault community, helping to establish the Ault Pierce Fire Department and the Ault library board. He was also a member of the Lion's Club, VFW and town board. In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed fly fishing, trap shooting, tennis and American history.

Chuck and Burman's Clothing were central to the Ault community. With the doors always open and a strong pot of coffee brewing, Burman's was the place to go for good conversation or help with a problem.

Chuck is survived by his grandchildren, Chadrick Burman, Douglas Burman and Anna Burr (Burman); stepson, Scott Huff; great-grandson, Cale Burman; great-granddaughters, Laurel and Nola Burr; grandchildren, Tyler Huff, Dakota Beckwith and Jessie Beckwith; great-grandchildren, Bentley Beckwith and Nolan Beckwith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Rita Burman; sister, Barbara Louise Stuckert; sons, David and Douglas Paul Burman; wife, Deana Burman (Huff); ex-wives, Anna Lee Burman (Andersen), and Margaret Burman.

A Memorial service was held Nov. 15, 2017, at First Lutheran Church, 402 Graefe Ave. in Ault. Interment was at Eaton Cemetery. Luncheon at noon at the Ault VFW, 100 1st Ave. Memorial donations may be made to the Ault Fire Department.