The Fence Post obituary: CHARLES ROBERT BAUGH

CHARLES ROBERT BAUGH, 84

JULY 31, 1933 –

OCT. 7, 2017

WALDEN, COLO.

Charles 'Sonny' Robert Baugh, 84, of Walden, passed away on Oct. 7, 2017, at his home in Walden.

Sonny was the oldest of four children, born at home on July 31, 1933, in Birch Tree, Mo., to Neville Arthur Baugh, and Alma Hazel "Babe" Schaefer.

Sonny and family moved to Gould, Colo., in 1938 and to Walden in 1946. He graduated from Jackson County High School in 1951, and was well known throughout Walden and Jackson County, Colorado, most of his life where he leaves loving family and many friends who will miss him.

Sonny worked in several jobs including construction, oil fields and at the Fluorspar mine. He followed his father's footsteps and worked in the "timber" most of his life. He bought and operated his own log truck until retirement. Plus, Sonny's Scorpion repair shop where he worked on snowmobiles' and any other items that had a motor. For many years he groomed the cross county "trails" for winter sports.

Sonny was active in Jaycees, Lions Club and Snowmobile Clubs. He and his wife Anne enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake John and Colorado Creek, playing cards, bowling for many years and hanging out with his family and friends, but first and foremost — family.

He was called Grandpa by many besides his personal family. The saying "Bloom Where You're Planted" applied to Sonny because his out-going personality and gift-of-gab was in full bloom at all times.

He was married June 28, 1952, in Walden, Colo., to Shirley Mae Couch and had four children, Leslie "Les" Eugene Baugh, Julie Ann Baugh, Robin Kay Baugh and Robert "Robby" Dean Baugh.

Sonny was married on Sept. 18, 1984, to his second wife, Hazel "Anne" Mueller in Walden, and helped raise her two children, Denise and Rick Lundin.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Baugh of Walden; sons, Les E. Baugh (friend Kim) of Walden and Robby D. Baugh (friend Marie) of Laramie, Wyo., and Rick Lundin of Fort Collins, Colo; grandchildren, Emily Suzanne, Waylon; Shannon, Jennifer and Michelle Baugh, Marty, Melissa, Michael and Bobby Lundin, along with many great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara J. Valle (friend Jim) of Strasburg, Colo.; two nephews, Kevin Smith (friend Connie) and Earl Baugh, Jr., (Trisha); and one niece, Kim Giesler (Dan) and other extended family.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents, three children, Julie and Robin Baugh, Denise Lundin, two brothers, Arthur "Bud" (Pat) Baugh of Edgewater, Colo., and Earl (Linda) Baugh of Alpharetta, Ga; and one Niece, Connie Baugh-(Mark) Fauble.

A Celebration of Life Party was held at Wattenburg Center in Walden on Nov. 19, 2017.