The Fence Post obituary: Charles Samuelson

Charles Samuelson, 94

June 20, 1925 – Jan. 25, 2019

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Charles Samuelson was born on a homestead in the North Crow Range west of Cheyenne, Wyo. He attended Cheyenne schools and enjoyed reunions with the class of 1943. During WWII he served in the U.S. Army, Infantry joining in the forces at Normandy, as well as the other battles on the European front. He was a decorated soldier including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he attended construction school in California. He returned to Cheyenne and was a 70 year memeber of local 192, Engineers, Plumbing & Pipe Fitters Union. His hobbies were calf roping, golfing, fishing and goose hunting. He was a member of the Cheyenne Roping Club and the Cowboy Joe Club. He is survived by his wife June (Christensen) her children and families as well as sister-in-law Joan Christensen Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mildred, and brothers and a sister. Internment has taken place and a celebration of life is planned in June.