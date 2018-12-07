The Fence Post obituary: Charles Waneka

Charles Waneka, 97

Feb. 11, 1921 – Nov. 19, 2018

Lafayette, Colo.

He loved history, and now, after 97 years of life, it's his time to tell his story. Charles (Chuck) Waneka passed away on Nov. 19, 2018.

Charles Dixon Waneka was born on Feb. 11, 1921, on the family farm in eastern Lafayette. He was the second child born to William P. Waneka and Bessie Dixon Waneka. His only sibling, Wilbur, was 18 months older than him.

His father passed away when he was 7-years-old, which catapulted Chuck into his career as a farmer at an early age. At the age of 15, he harvested his first crop on the farm. Throughout the next 82 years Chuck diligently raised wheat, barley, corn, alfalfa, beef and dairy cattle. He harvested his final crop at the age of 97.

Despite his responsibilities on the farm, he continued his education and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1939. He was a member of the football and track teams and played left guard for the 1937 State Championship football team.

In 1942, Chuck met Lois Regnier of Erie, Colo., and they were married in September of 1946. Chuck and Lois spent 70 years bonded together in marriage, friendship, work and the joys and trials of life. William, Mark, Ellen and Marilyn were born into their family while they resided on the Waneka Farm east of Lafayette.

Community was important to Chuck and he was a member of many organizations, including the Boulder County Fairboard, Tri-City Elks, National Western Stock Show, Flying X Ranch, First United Methodist Church of Lafayette, Lafayette Historical Society, as well as over 50 years of service with the Lions Club as a lifetime member.

Work was never something that he shied away from, and staying busy was a necessity. There was always a tractor to be worked on or a stray animal to be cared for. He took great pride in preserving the family's Centennial Farm.

Chuck was known for his collections of western antiques and art, jewelry, Native American artifacts, Winchester firearms and anything that had historical significance to Lafayette or the Waneka family.

He is survived by his son, Bill; grandson, Tony; granddaughter, Molly (Jon Keil); and great grandchildren, Ace, Allie, Aspen, Axl and baby; nephews, Gary, Glenn and Robin Waneka, and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents, William and Bessie; brother, Wilbur; his children, Mark, Ellen and Marilyn; grandson, Nick and many additional relatives and friends.