The Fence Post obituary; Charlotte Joanne Keen

Charlotte Joanne Keen, 85

Aug. 4, 1934 – Feb. 13, 2019

Byers, Colo.

Charlotte Joanne Keen quietly passed from this life at home with loving family by her side Feb. 13, 2019.

She was born at the family farm in Victor, Kan., on Aug. 4, 1934.

She was the second of four children and the only girl born to Howard and Myra (Effland) Thurston.

Charlotte graduated from the Hunter High School in 1951. She married Walter F. Keen in the living room at the same family farm at Victor on Feb. 8, 1953. A marriage that would last over 66 years.

To this union were born three daughters, Debra Joann in 1960, Sandra Kay in 1963 and Bonnie Jean in 1966.

After a few ranch jobs they settled south of Byers in 1955, where they ran a grade A dairy for nine years. Then transitioned into a cow/calf operation. She was a terrific partner and the epitome of a ranch wife.

Her greatest love in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and she had an abundant love for animals.

She enjoyed cooking for family, sewing, crocheting, bowling, traveling and new baby calves.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and older brother Lavern Thurston.

She is survived by her loving husband Walter F. Keen, daughter Deb (Byron) Humbert, Sandi (Keven) Turecek, Bonnie Keen. Grandchildren Jason, Karrin, Ryan, Justin, Katherine, Brett, Courtney, Trevor, Missy, James, Cassie, Kelli Ann, Ray, Travis, Amanda, Jackye, Justin, Missy, Dustin, Ty and Page and 30 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.