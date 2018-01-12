The Fence Post obituary: Charlotte Pulscher Laycock

Charlotte Pulscher Laycock, 84

Jan. 2, 1933 – Dec. 28, 2017

Laramie, Wyo.

Charlotte Pulscher Laycock, 84, of Laramie, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 2, 1933, at her grandmother's (LaPash) home on the south ninth in Laramie. She grew-up on the Pulsher Ranch located on South Lodge Pole Creek east of Laramie with her parents, Mathew and Jesse; sisters, Luetta and Sandy and brother Mathew. Once she reached school age the family sold the ranch and moved to Fort Collins, Colo. Charlotte graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1951.

She attended Mesa Junior College and University of Wyoming and received her AA teaching degree. While attending University of Wyoming she met Bill Laycock at a square dance. Bill was leaving for Korea in a few weeks, but they were engaged within six months while he was away. They were married on June 19, 1955, in the Laramie Presbyterian Church shortly after his release from the Army. During their marriage they lived in New Jersey, Idaho, Utah, New Zealand, Colorado and retired back in Laramie. Wyoming was always her home.

She served as PTA president, secretary of Colorado High School Rodeo and Lady Elks president and belonged to several clubs over the years.

She taught first and second grade elementary school until Charlotte and Bill had their own children, Cody and Donice, where she became a stay at home mother. Babies and little children were always her passion. Her other passion was rodeo in which she attended the National Finals Rodeo with Bill for over 30 years and countless Little Britches, high school and college rodeo's. She also liked to hunt, fish, dance, music, entertaining, flowers, cooking and travel. Charlotte traveled with Bill to far away places like Kenya, Switzerland, Ireland, England, France, Nova Scotia, Australia and the South Pole.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Cody (Rhetta); grandsons, Bill and Shane; daughter, Donice (Tim). She is also survived by her sisters, Luetta VerStraten and Sandra Lund.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 4, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Private family burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.

Charlotte loved flowers from Killian Florist, but for those that prefer donations, please send memorial contributions to the Cathedral Home for Children, 4989 N 3rd St., Laramie, WY 82072 (800-676-1909).

Services were under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com.