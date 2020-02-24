The Fence Post obituary: Cindi Scott

Cindi Scott, 70

Oct. 4, 1949 – Feb. 6, 2020

Laramie, Wyo.

Cindi Scott was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Minden, Neb. Died Feb. 6, 2020, at age 70 in Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne, Wyo., due to cancer.

Cindi, the second of three daughters, was born Cynthia Marie Christensen to parents Ferdinand and Marile Christensen.

George Scott (Scotty) and Cindi were married June 14, 1992, in Laramie, Wyo., where they continued their home together on the plains that she loved.

Cindi was well known by her friends and family as one who would reach out to others by letter writing with her caring thoughts and beautiful penmanship. Even struck with MS, she did what she could for others. As a great home maker, she was always hospitable and generous. Her husband will always remember her as being the kindest person he ever met, and adds: “She loved the slot machines, adopted every kid, had a green thumb, she was old fashioned, modest, private, loved animals and a good hamburger.” He also will remember the trips they both took together traveling the entire Oregon Trail. Cindi loved Wyoming and all its’ history, even composing her own stories some of which were locally published.

Cindi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceeding her in death are her baby son Ronald, her father Ferdinand Christensen Jr., brother-in-law Jack Harding, and her beloved step-son Benjamin Scott.

Cindi is survived by her husband of over 27 years; mother Marile Christensen; sisters Carmen Harding, Marile (Loyal) Jessey; daughter Loriel Barnes, granddaughter Jade Barnes; sister-in-law Ellen Westbrook; nephews Ronald (Ronda) Harding, Christopher (Loushell) Jessey, Randy Harding; nieces Cheryle Harding, Jacque Harding Raymond, Rhonda Harding, Amber (Johnny) Bergson, Tana (Thad) Sullivan, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A future Celebration of Life date will be announced.

Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.