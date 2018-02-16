The Fence Post obituary: Clarence Lee Blair

Clarence Lee Blair, 92

March 14, 1925 – Jan. 14, 2018CQ

Casper, Wyo.

Clarence Lee Blair, 92, of Casper, passed away Jan. 14, 2018. He was born March 14, 1925, in Buckingham, Colo., to Charles and Anna Blair. Clarence graduated from Buckingham High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949.

He enjoyed making things out of nothing. He loved to dance and participated in activities at the senior center.

Clarence lived in Steamboat, Colo., for five years and then owned a homestead in Pavillion, Neb., until 1964. He then moved to Larnes Creek, Wyo., and in 1970 settled in Casper.

He is survived by his two children, Cully Blair and Cody Campbell, and five grandchildren all of Casper; two sisters and one brother all of Greeley.

Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.