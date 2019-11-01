The Fence Post obituary: Clarence Pfenning

Clarence Pfenning, 95

Feb. 6, 1924 – Oct. 22, 2019

Loveland, Colo.

Clarence Pfenning, 95, of Loveland, Colo., passed away on Oct. 22, 2019. He was born on Feb. 6, 1924, in Larimer County to Conrad Pfenning and Mary Hofferber and was the fifth born of six kids.

Clarence married Evelyn E. “Evee” Zoller on Feb. 8, 1946, in Fort Collins, Colo. Evee preceded Clarence in death on May 6, 2009. Together, they farmed for many years in Loveland. He graduated from Johnstown High School.

He loved farming, driving around the countryside, early mornings, playing cards, the mountains, playing the guitar and traveling. Clarence always had a smile and never missed a family event. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.

Clarence is survived by sisters-in-law, Darlene Blehm and Esther Pfenning; several nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews and extended family, Diane, Julie, Rich and Ted.

A memorial service was held Oct. 30, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church and Inurnment at Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery.