The Fence Post obituary: Claude Francis Wells

Claude Francis Wells, 81

Nov. 2, 1937 – Feb. 6, 2019

Anselmo, Neb.

Claude Francis Wells age 81, of Anselmo, Neb., passed away on Feb. 6, 2019, at the Callaway District Hospital in Callaway, Neb.

Claude was cremated. Memorial services for Claude will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary are assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the Callaway Good Life Center. Online condolences can be left at http://www.govierbrothers.com.

Claude was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Mullen, Neb., to Charles and Clytie (Bartholomew) Wells.

In high school, he was involved in football, basketball and track. He graduated from Anselmo High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Axtell on Feb. 14, 1959. After several years working for other ranchers, he had the opportunity to buy a small ranch located along Riffle Creek at the edge of the Sandhills where he raised his family, Quarter horses, and Angus cattle.

Claude's life was dedicated to his family, his ranch, and his animals all of whom he loved. He enjoyed supporting his daughters in their 4-H horse activities, and then teaching and cultivating his grandchildren in their own love of horses. He loved attending his grandchildren's school and 4-H activities and drove many miles crossing Nebraska attending those activities.

In 2015, Claude was honored by the American Quarter Horse Association for registering at least one colt for 50 consecutive years. He was a member of the Anselmo United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Claude is survived by his wife Mary, now of Callaway, daughters Candace Wells of Alliance, Cathy (Jim) Thompson of Milburn, Kelly Wells of Grand Island, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother Carlie Wells of Bartlett.

Claude is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Clinton, Clyde and Clark.