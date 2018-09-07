The Fence Post obituary: Cliff Fletcher

Cliff Fletcher, 68

May 6, 1950 – Aug. 15, 2018

Akron, Colo.

Cliff Fletcher, 68, of Akron passed away on Aug. 15, 2018. Cliff was born on May 6, 1950, to AJ and Betty Jean (Hayes) Fletcher in Akron. In 1968, Cliff graduated from Akron High School where he had a successful wrestling career. Immediately following, he served as state treasurer for the Colorado FFA Association from 1968-69. He then continued his education at Northeastern Junior College receiving his associates degree and then his bachelor's in education from the University of Northern Colorado. Cliff furthered his education through graduate courses at Colorado State University.

Upon college graduation, Cliff moved back to Akron to continue a life of farming and ranching with his father and began his career as a teacher and coach at Akron School District. In August of 1978, Cliff married in Akron. He had three children, Gage (Kaylie) Fletcher of Rock Springs, Wyo., Cole Fletcher of Wray, Colo., and Jessi (Austin) Zerr of Wichita, Kan. Cliff loved his children and tirelessly supported them in their numerous activities over the years. He was there for each of his children with his continued wisdom and guidance.

Over his 40-year teaching career, Cliff primarily taught science classes with the occasional math course. Cliff's passion for wrestling continued into his teaching career as he served as wrestling coach and referee for both the junior high and high school teams. Cliff was dedicated to his students not just as a teacher, but also as a mentor. He strived to make his class fun and light-hearted as he understood the daily burdens that some students faced. Often, Cliff required hired help on the farm and was able to provide a job to many students over the years teaching life skills outside of the classroom.

Cliff was passionate about his community. He served on the Akron School Board, Washington County FSA Board, Washington County Republican Party and served as Akron athletic director. He also was a trained first responder. Cliff was an avid storm watcher and enjoyed looking for funnel clouds during severe weather.

In 2005, Cliff was diagnosed with a harmful liver disease. In 2007, Cliff received the lifesaving gift of a new liver and underwent his first liver transplant. Unfortunately, Cliff's liver disease persisted, and he underwent a second liver transplant in the summer of 2011. During the summer of 2017, Cliff was diagnosed with colon cancer. Even though Cliff was dealt a tough deck of cards, he persevered through life making the best of each day.

Cliff is preceded in death by his father, AJ Fletcher. He is survived by his mother, Betty Jean; his sister, Connie Powell (Denny); three children, J Gage (Kaylie) Fletcher, Cole Fletcher, Jessi Zerr (Austin); and his two grandchildren, Jacelyn and Lola Fletcher. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and students.

A visitation was held Aug. 17, 2018, at Bowin Funeral Home. Services were held Aug. 18, 2018, at the Akron Foursquare Church with Pastor Mike Kinney officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron High School Wrestling Program. Bowin Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.