The Fence Post obituary: Clifford Reynolds

Clifford Reynolds, 87

Aug. 31, 1933 – Dec. 29, 2019

Monte Vista, Colo.

Clifford was born Aug. 31, 1933, on the plains northwest of Springfield, Colo., to Benjamin and Bertha (Harris) Reynolds.

When he was around 4 years old, the family moved to Cedaredge, Colo. During his young life, he herded cattle, and hunted dried bones which were sold for bone meal. He picked cherries, apples, peaches and apricots, and later pruned trees. Many of the peach trees were pruned while he was wearing stilts, which gave him an added height of up to 4 feet.

Clifford attended a one-room school house on the home property.

In service for our country, he worked at Denver General Hospital for two years.

He met Marlene Shaw and they married in October 1955, making their home in Englewood, Colo. They were blessed with two children; Durenda and Delbert.

While working for a moving company, he delivered welding supplies to numerous missle launching sites around Denver.

In 1961, Cliff bought the sanitation business in Monte Vista from his uncle, Earl Harris, expanding the business to bring the first portable toilets to the San Luis Valley and later started septic tank installation.

After selling the sanitation business, he started the first rental and sales of overseas shipping containers in the San Luis Valley; Gunbarrel Storage and Rental, which his son now operate. Cliff was actively driving the semi to Denver to transport containers to the valley, through his 84th year. He loved his work.

For years they had a fruit stand, bringing produce from the Western Slope; supplied valley cut and plantation grown Christmas trees for many families; owning and operating Pleasant View Trailer Park.

He loved attending auctions; buying and selling farm machinery; helping with harvest in Nebraska; raising cattle; and elk hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew, Isaac Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Reynolds (Monte Vista, Colo.), children; Durenda (Lloyd) Bley, (Wauneta, Neb.), Delbert (Brenda) Reynolds, (Monte Vista, Colo.); grandchildren, Christopher (Kendra) Bley (Kearney, Neb.), Benjamin Reynolds (Peyton, Colo.), Reuben Reynolds (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Christina (Gary) Hunter (Wauneta, Neb.), Joseph (Patrice) Reynolds (Monte Vista, Colo.), Alissa (David Johnston) (Seneca, Mo.), DanDrew (Megan) Reynolds (Alamosa, Colo.), and Joshua Reynolds (Monte Vista, Colo.), 17 great-grandchildren, sister, Naomi Reynolds (Delta, Colo.), brothers; Earl Reynolds (Paonia, Colo.), and Merl Reynolds (Amy) (Cedaredge, Colo.); two nieces, one nephew and four great-nieces and nephews.