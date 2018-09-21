The Fence Post obituary: Clinton Earl Lowell

Clinton Earl Lowell, 82

March 14, 1936 – Sept. 10, 2018

Deer Trail, Colo.

Clinton Earl Lowell of Deer Trail passed away Sept. 10, 2018, at the age of 82. Clinton was born March 14, 1936, to Oliver "Bud" C. and Josephine M. (Pallaro) Lowell. For two years, he lived with his family in a two-story log house about 14 miles southwest of Deer Trail on Middle Bijou Creek in Elbert County.

In 1938, Clinton, his parents and his baby sister, Margaret Anne, moved by team and wagon to their home seven miles southwest of Deer Trail on Willow Gulch. For five years, Clinton attended a one-room country school, the Doubleday School, just south of his home. His mother was a teacher at the school, and they rode horses and walked to school together. Clinton continued his education at Deer Trail School, graduating in 1953. After graduation, he milked cows with his grandpa, Earl Lowell.

On June 20, 1954, Clinton married Donna Lee Rector, and they had a daughter, Donna Kathleen. Clinton's wife Donna passed away in June, 1955. Clinton married Sandra Faye Ballard on October 21, 1956, and to this union, two children were born, Patti Kay and Clinton Mark. Sandy passed away in 1997.

Clinton and his grandpa Earl increased their range cow herd and started a small farming operation. Clinton supplemented his young family's income by working extra jobs — feed mills in Agate and Deer Trail, a saw mill in the pines and night security at the missile base north of Deer Trail. In 1973, Earl sold the ranch to Clinton.

Clinton was an avid hunter. He hunted caribou, black bear and moose in Canada and Alaska, elk in the Colorado mountains and quail in Oklahoma. He enjoyed gardening and had many bountiful crops of cantaloupe, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Josie Lowell; his wives, Donna and Sandy; and a grandson, Justin Owens.

Survivors include his children, Kathleen (Rod) Koepke, Patti Lowell and Mark Lowell; grandchildren, Jake (Karrie) Koepke, Kati (J.N.) Wilson, Kyrei (J.W.) Zion, Kelsi (Todd) Leach and Kalli Koepke; Kacy (Rigo) Martinez; Amanda, Morgan, Austin and Abbi Lowell; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Margaret Anne (John) Hanks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sept. 15 at Evergreen Cemetery in Deer Trail.