The Fence Post obituary: Craig Allen Roys

Craig Allen Roys, 81

July 8, 1937 – March 14, 2019

Boulder, Colo.

Craig Allen Roys, 81, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, at Boulder Manor surrounded by his loved ones.

Craig was born in Akron, Colo., July 8, 1937, to Samuel J. and Hilda M. Roys.

After attending Akron High School, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Hubbard. During his tour with the Navy, he visited numerous foreign ports from Australia to Singapore and New Zealand to name a few.

After his stint in the service, he returned to Colorado where he married Adele Lucille England on April 30, 1960, in Boulder, Colo.

Craig and Adele shared nearly 57 years of marriage and working together to raise their family of three children on their Valmont Road Farm.

He spent his career with the city of Boulder beginning in 1961 as a street maintenance worker and after moving up the ranks, he retired from the city in 1994 as the right of way manager. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing with his sons and brother Joe. He especially enjoyed the time and visits he had with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years.

He is survived by his children; Allen (Janene) Roys of Erie, Colo.; Ricky (Kelli) Roys; and daughter Cynthia Roys Kuehn of Lafayette, Colo. Five grandchildren; Myranda Roys, Kathryn (James) Roys, Conley, Joshua Kuehn, Athena Roys and Autumn (Wade) Von Feldt. Seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Craig had lost his beloved wife Adele on March 14, 2017, exactly two years ago. He was proceeded in death by his parents Samuel and Hilda, three brothers; Jimmy, Jack and Joe and two sisters; Della and Connie.

Memorial services for Craig were held on March 22, 2019, at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, Colo.

Share memories and condolences at cristmortuary.com. Contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Colorado.