The Fence Post obituary: Craig Wolever

Craig Wolever, 54

Feb. 1, 1964 – June 18, 2018

Snyder, Colo.

Craig E. Wolever, 54, of Snyder, passed away on June 18, 2018, of injuries suffered in a farming accident. He was born Feb. 1, 1964, in Sterling, Colo., to Paul and Sharon Wolever.

Craig graduated from Brush High School in 1982, and from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling in 1984. On Dec. 9, 1989, he married Kimberly Albert in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Craig was passionate about building and working on his family farm and ranch that his father and grandfather started. He also enjoyed going to Moab, Utah, to ride his Rzr with his fellow Moab Rebel Riders. He was involved in the Brush FFA advisory board and Livestock Exchange Scholarship Board. He enjoyed attending the Snyder Bible Church and participating in many of the various church activities. His favorite time was spent with his girls. Craig received a lot of joy from pranking those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Kim of Snyder; four daughters, Raelene (Kevin) Massey of Snyder, Tressa (Bradley) Bass of Wellington, Colo., and Shelby and Amber of Snyder; his mother, Sharon Wolever of Snyder; a grandson, Adler Massey; his sisters, Cristi (Brad) Mortensen and Nicole (Marshal) Unrein of Brush, Colo. He especially enjoyed his loyal, constant companion dog, Trigger. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul R. Wolever.

Funeral services were held June 23 at the Brush High School gym. Interment followed at the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Craig Wolever Memorial Fund c/o the Heer Mortuary.