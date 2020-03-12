The Fence Post obituary: Cynthia J. Castor

Cynthia J. Castor, 87

Feb. 19, 1933 – Feb. 25, 2020

Kimball, Colo.

Cynthia J. Castor, 87, passed away peacefully at the Kimball County Manor, on Feb. 25, 2020. Funeral services were held March 7, 2020, at the Stoneham Community Building in Stoneham, Colo., with Pastors Toby Castor and Kenny Holzworth officiating. Burial followed at the Stoneham Cemetery. Friends may visit http://www.cantrellfh.com to view Cynthia’s Tribute Wall to leave condolences and stories for the family.

Cynthia JoAnn Castor was born in Sterling, Colo., on Feb. 19, 1933, the daughter of Chris and Hilda (Volck) Holthusen. Cindy grew up in Stoneham, Colo., and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1950. She loved sports and played basketball and softball and was also a cheerleader during high school. She enjoyed many adventures with her best friend Donna Townsend. Cindy often reminisced about how much she enjoyed helping her dad on the farm as a young girl. On Aug. 21, 1951, she married the love of her life, Duane Olin Castor. They had many adventures together during their 68 years. They loved to dance and were often cited as the best dancers in many locations throughout northeastern Colorado. Cindy and Duane ranched in Buckingham, Colo., for many years then operated a feedlot in Hillrose, Colo. While being a full-time rancher’s wife and mother, she also worked part-time on the block at Livestock Exchange, Inc., in Brush, Colo., for over 20 years. Cindy loved reading, sunbathing, and laughing with her family and friends while having a good time. She also enjoyed teasing from her husband and you could hear her quip “Oh Duane!” In their retirement years, Duane and Cindy spent time living in New Mexico. They enjoyed many road trips throughout the Southwest. They mostly enjoyed when family and friends would come to visit so they could show them around the country.

Cindy is survived by her husband Duane; son Larry (Linda) Castor of Eaton, Colo.; daughter Deborah (Rick) Hilde of Raton, N.Mex.; grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Malmon of Aurora, Colo., Tanya (Kenny) Whitney of Bushnell, Neb., Toby (Mehgan) Castor of Fort Collins, Colo., Victoria (David) Peacock of Lake View, N.Y., Melissa Plenty of Spokane, Wash., and Jena (Antonio) Avilez Cruz of Thornton, Colo; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Catherine (Joseph) Samber of Sterling, Colo.; brother Chris (Eunice) Holthusen of Loveland, Colo., and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother Bobby.