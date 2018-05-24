The Fence Post obituary: Cynthia Kay Clark

Cynthia Kay Clark, 64

Nov. 29, 1953 – May 12, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

Cynthia Kay (Lewis) Clark, 64, of Greeley, departed this life on May 12, 2018, surrounded by family at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Gordon and Doris Lewis. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in humanities, spent over a year in Guadalajara, Mexico, and then went on to receive two master's degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in special education and bilingual education. She married James Richard Clark on Sept. 19, 1981, and had four sons. She taught English as a Second Language at Platte Valley Elementary School for 15 years, until her retirement in 2010. She attended church at Bethel Baptist and later at Summitview Community Church.

Cindy's love of teaching was evident in her classroom and her love of family was evident in her home. She enjoyed travelling with Jim and spending countless hours reading and making special memories with her grandkids. Family and friends can all attest to her steadfast faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, in whom she found her strength, joy, and saving grace.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, Scott Lewis; and sister, Nancy Carter; sister-in-law Marilyn; sons, Halden (Ginny), Caleb (Marlys), Daniel (Ashlie), and David (Kaci) Clark as well as 10 cherished grandchildren; Connor, Logan, Mailey, Chase, Evelyn, Naomi, Talitha, Eliana, Jane, and Lochlan.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother-in-law Bill Clark.

The funeral service was held May 16, at Summitview Community Church, 801 37th St. in Evans.

As many know, two things Cindy loved were flowers and Christian education. Therefore, any memorial donations may be made to Dayspring Christian Academy and flowers can be sent to Moser Funeral Service.