The Fence Post obituary: Dale D. Anderson

Dale D. Anderson, 71

Dec. 3, 1947 – May 15, 2019

Sterling, Colo.

Dale D. Anderson, 71, of Sterling, Colo., passed away on May 15, 2019, at his home just north of Sterling, Colo. A memorial service celebrating Dale’s life was held on May 23, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church.

Dale was born in Lexington, Neb. on Dec. 3, 1947, to George and Verna (Larsen) Anderson. He attended school in Lexington, graduating in 1966 and he went on to attend Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, graduating in 1969. This is where he met the love of his life, Virginia “Ginny” Rieke. They were married on Dec. 20, 1970, and began their life together just north of Sterling. During this busy time Dale also served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1975.

As Dale and Ginny took on the task of farm life, they gave birth to two sons, Brad and Cory. As years of plowing, planting, setting tubes and changing water came and went, Dale and Ginny started up their next business venture. They purchased a truck and trailer and Dale hit the road with Dalgin Trucking. All the while making countless friends and connections, he then went on to sell seed corn.

Dale was an avid Nebraska Husker fan and enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Rockies any chance he could. In earlier years, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball and the church bowling league. Dale was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the Sterling Elks Lodge #1336, lifetime member of OIDA, Young Farmers and Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Dale also served on the board of the Sterling 1 Irrigation Company.

Dale is survived by his wife Ginny; sons Brad and wife Michelle and Cory and special friend Wendi; his only grandson Dylan; sister Marilyn Perkins and husband Larry; brother Gary Anderson and wife Ann; brothers-in-law Paul Schroeder and Vic Schroeder; sister-in-law Margaret Sprenger and husband Greg and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Verna Anderson, mother and father-in-laws Virgil and Marjorie Rieke and sister-in-law Lynn Schroeder.

Contributions may be made to the Dale Anderson Memorial Fund, which will be distributed among Christ United Methodist Church and Hospice of the Plains.