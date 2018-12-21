The Fence Post obituary: Daniel Ralph Stanley

Daniel Ralph Stanley, 81

Oct. 1, 1937 – Dec. 4, 2018

Wiggins, Colo.

Daniel Ralph Stanley was born Oct. 1, 1937, in Keota, Colo., to Edward "Brooks" Stanley and Velma (Shapley) Stanley, the sixth of 12 children. He was raised north of New Raymer, Colo., on the family homestead. Dan attended Midway School through eigth grade then went to high school in New Raymer.

Dan worked in western Wyoming for a couple years logging, before he came back to New Raymer. He worked for a couple of area ranchers before starting his own cow/calf operation, which he continued until his death. Dan was one of the first proponents of improved genetic herds through artificial insemination. He worked as an AI technician for many years throughout northeast Colorado for other commercial herds as well as his own herd.

He married Helen Brammer on April 24, 1959, in Stoneham, Colo. They lived, ranched and raised their three children in the area until their divorce in the early 1980s. Dan moved to the Fort Morgan area and married Sheila (Sirios) Maag on Oct. 1, 1986, in Orchard, Colo., and helped raise Sheila's three children from a previous marriage. They made their home in the Wiggins area until his passing.

Dan was lucky that his hobby and passion were also his career. He loved his cattle and horses, and still rode and took care of his cows up until the end. He also loved spending time with his family and friends and visiting over coffee.

He was preceded in death by his oldest brother Gilbert and his son Chad Maag. A memorial service was held on Dec. 14, at Long Meadow Event Center, 8604 Co. Rd. 6, south of Wiggins, Colo. Interment will be held on the family homestead in a private ceremony. In lieu of a memorial, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.