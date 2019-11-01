The Fence Post obituary: Daniel Richard “Dan” Shefferd

Daniel Richard “Dan” Shefferd, 61

Nov. 9, 1957 – Oct. 22, 2019

Eaton, Colo.

Daniel Richard “Dan” Shefferd, 61, of Eaton, Colo., passed away at his home on Oct. 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 9, 1957, in Longmont, Colo., to Edwin Richard and Donna Rose (Deines) Shefferd and grew up in Loveland, Colo., graduating from Loveland High School.

On Dec. 10, 1977, he married Jessie Joan Caswell in Loveland. They farmed in Loveland, moving to Briggsdale and dryland farming and raising cattle there. He later drove truck for Energes Oil & Gas.

Dan enjoyed leatherwork, cooking, creating new recipes, hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors and time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Jessie, daughters; Kimberly Shefferd and Joanna (Tim) Welch, grandchildren; Tevish and Olivia Shefferd, brother, Dave (Debbie) Shefferd and sister, Diane (Joe) Coyne as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Zachary and his parents.

Graveside services were held Oct. 28, 2019, at the Eaton Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Adamson Reception Center.

Memorial gifts may be made to “Dan Shefferd Memorial Fund” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.