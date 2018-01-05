The Fence Post obituary: Danny J. Hancock

Danny J. Hancock, 85

March 10, 1932 – Sept. 7, 2017

Laramie, Wyo., formerly of Longmont, Colo.

Danny J. Hancock, 85, of Laramie, formerly of Longmont, died Sept. 7, 2017, at Ivanson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. He was born March 10, 1932, in Longmont to Forest J. and Lavelle (Shelton) Hancock.

He was a 1950 graduate of Longmont High School. He married Marion Dier in November 1950 in Boulder, Colo. They later divorced. In 2001, Dan married Doris Jean Dittmar in Laramie, Wyo.

Dan drove a mixer for 42 years and was licensed to blast dynamite and was proud to have been a teamster's union steward. He had also worked for Kuners and was a part of the crew that built the dam at Carter Lake. Prior to that, he'd helped his in-laws with their farming.

In his free time, Danny enjoyed his Indian motorcycle, hunting, fishing and the mountains. He liked watching the hummingbirds and especially enjoyed his home outside Laramie.

He is survived by his wife, Doris, of Laramie; son, Donavan Dittmar (Christi), of Loveland, Colo; daughter, Pam Kloster (Brian), of Madison, Minn. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Rhonda Julian, Karen Smith and Jody Carl; brother, David Hancock; grandson, Daniel Calhoun and grandson-in-law, Doug Gurnsey.