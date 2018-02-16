The Fence Post obituary: Darlene June Winter

Darlene June Winter, 85

June. 6, 1932 – Jan. 23, 2017

Greeley, Colo.

Darlene June Winter, 85, of Greeley, died Jan. 23 at home. She was born on June 6, 1932, to Katie (Wilhelm) and Fred Brug in Galeton, Colo. Darlene married Harold Lee Winter on Dec. 17, 1950, at St. Paul's Congregational Church in Greeley.

She worked at Clover Club Potato Chips for many years, then as supervisor of Woolco Café. Finally, she worked at Bratton Office Supply before retiring to provide childcare for her grandson.

Darlene loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren, Jake and Jordan. Her favorite hobbies included playing Bingo, attending Dutch hops, working needlepoint and crochet, visiting and playing the accordion and organ for her family and going on vacation with Harold.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Katie and Fred; siblings, Victoria, Fred, Leo, Jake, Helen, Harry and Melvin.

Darlene is survived by her husband Harold; two sons, Rick (Cyndi) of Clinton, Iowa, and Mark of Greeley; sister, Jean Stoll of Kersey, Colo.; grandchildren, Jake Winter of Iowa City and Jordan (Tanner) Voss of Camanche, Iowa, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Jan. 28, 2018, at Stoddard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Jan. 29 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in honor of Darlene Winter may be sent in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

