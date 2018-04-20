The Fence Post obituary: Darrel Adam King

Darrel Adam King

May 8, 1933 – March 28, 2018

Parker, Colo.

Darrel was born May 8, 1933 in Kiowa, Colo,, to Adam L. King and Evelyn (Dahl) King. He graduated from Ramah High School in 1951 and Colorado A & M (CSU) in 1955 with a degree in agriculture. He worked for 32 years for the Denver Post and 25 years (part-time) for Fay Myers Motorcycles. He married Charlene York in 1957 and to this union three children were born, Julie, Susan and Bradly. After a divorce in 1977, Darrel was single until 1990, when he married Virginia (Ginny) Strelow. They lived together in Parker, Colo.

Darrel was preceded in death by his infant son, Bradly; mother, Evelyn; and father, Adam.

He is survived by his wife, Ginny; his daughters, Julie (John) Martin of Masury, Ohio, and Susan (Byron) Entz of Parker; his grandchildren, Cole (Betsy) Derby of Palo Alto, Calif., Cameron Derby (Ron) of Anaheim, Calif., Ariel (Jeremy) Gross of Santa Monica, Calif., Meredith Entz of Parker, Mallory (Sean) Bigler of Parker and Nicholas Entz of Parker; great-grandson, Lucas Bradley Gross of Santa Monica; step sons, Brian Strelow of Aurora, Colo., and Mark (Lori) Strelow of Littleton, Colo.; step grandchildren, Dawson Strelow of Parker, Kaitlyn Strelow of Parker and Lochlan Strelow of Aurora.

Darrel's love for life included going to his family farm, bowling, drinking Coca Cola, riding motorcycles, trees and playing the mandolin, guitar and piano. He loved listening to blue grass and country music but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Darrel had a great sense of humor and was quite a jokester. He will be forever missed by many.

An open house was held in his honor on April 21 at Ironstone Clubhouse in Parker.