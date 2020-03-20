The Fence Post obituary: Darrel D. Sinner

Darrel D. Sinner, 83

June 18, 1936 – March 8, 2020

Delta, Colo.

Delta, Colo., resident, Darrel D. Sinner, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2020, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colo. He was 83 years of age.

Funeral services were March 12, 2020, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta with Pastor Kurt Van Fossan officiating. Interment followed at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.

Darrel was born on June 18, 1936, to Godfred and Mary (Moreland) Sinner in Montrose, Colo. At the age of 8, the family moved to Delta where Darrel attended school graduating from Delta High School with the class of 1954.

After graduation, Darrel proudly served his country in the United States Army.

On March 12, 1967, Darrel married Myrna L. Mahan in Montrose, Colo.

Darrel passed away just four days short of their 53rd Anniversary.

Darrel was a member of Colorado Farm Bureau, Delta 4-H Club and Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was a farmer and rancher and was also a machinery dealer of Case International equipment.

He enjoyed his cows, working on the farm and rebuilding equipment.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Myrna Sinner of Delta; daughter, Paula (Stanley) Weeks of Burlington, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Sinner of Delta; a brother, William G. Sinner, also of Delta; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Godfred and Mary Sinner; his son, James M. Sinner; and his brother, Thomas C. Sinner.

