The Fence Post obituary: Darrel Dean Dudden

Darrel Dean Dudden, 84

Aug. 1, 1934 – Dec. 20, 2018

Denver, Colo.

Darrel Dean Dudden, 84, was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Kenesaw, Neb., to William and Dorothy (Meester) Dudden. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2018, at the Collier Hospice Center in Wheatridge, Colo.

Darrel spent most of his early years in the Denver area doing construction work. He married June Hiatt in 1955. In 1975, they moved to a small farm near Hillrose where he raised cattle, elk and the miniature horses that June loved. Darrel continued his building construction business while doing some farming. Darrel attended Cowboy Church and was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brush. He didn't have many hobbies as work to him was a hobby. He did enjoy watching the Denver Broncos football team.

After June died in 2010, Darrel married Dorothy O'Conner in 2012 and they lived in the Denver area.

Survivors include his second wife, Dorothy; his children, Peggy (Charles) Powell of Dalton, Neb.; Susan McDaniel of Sterling, Colo.; Dan (Kim) Dudden of Hillrose, Colo.; and Rick (Teresa) Dudden of Fort Lupton, Colo.; his nine grandchildren, Monica and Misty (McDaniel) Wren, Steve Powell, Jennifer (Powell) Johnson, Angie (Dudden) Baughman, Tiffany (Dudden) Kindsfather, Aaron Moya, Josh Moya and Chelsea (Dudden) Brassington; 18 great-grandchildren, Jessica Madison, Alyssa Morgan, Michayla, Machenzy, Dezaraye, Michael, Abby, Zara, Adiane, Dalton, Alex, Anton, Jayce, Blake, Zack, and Calab; and one great-great-granddaughter, Echo. Also by his sister, Vivian Bahlar of Holyoke, Colo.; and brothers, Elmar (Elaine) of Golden, Colo.; Delmar (Rosey) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Dale (Wilma) of Springfield, Mo.; his brother in law Bob (Darlene) Hiatt of Kansas and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, June; one daughter, Vicky Moya; and his parents, Bill and Dorothy Dudden.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 28, 2018, at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush. Interment followed in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. The Heer Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.