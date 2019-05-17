The Fence Post obituary: Daryl Lloyd Arnold

Daryl Lloyd Arnold, 88

Feb. 9, 1931 – May 3, 2019

Keenesburg, Colo.

Daryl Lloyd Arnold, 88, passed away in Keenesburg, Colo., on May 3, 2019. Daryl was born south of Hudson on Feb. 9, 1931, the first son born to George and Ida Arnold. He graduated in the class of 1949 in Keenesburg, the town he proudly called home since 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, returning home to farm and ranch. He married Mary Schreibvogel in 1957 and together, they raised crops, livestock and a family of four children, Dwight, Shelly, Boyd and Trudy.

Daryl exhibited cattle locally and nationally, beginning in 1943 and was active with the Southeast Weld County Fair for decades. He was the president of the fair board, a group he served for 35 years. He also hosted one of the stations of the Weld County 4-H beef weigh in for numerous years. In 1978, he was named the Southeast Weld Soil Conservation Association’s landowner of the year, an honor the lifelong farmer proudly exemplified.

Daryl was a stockman, whether he was driving a sow to the farrowing house or moving cattle. He often captivated summertime parade goers with his Belgium team, Jim and Nancy; Bumper the buffalo; Trudy and Pancho, a team of cows broke to drive; Hot Toddy; and Ride and Reride, a team of oxen. He had a love for horses, especially fast ones. He raised American Paint Horses and was well known for his World Champion studs, Denver and Ratchets Prince. He raised racing Quarter Horses including Keene Jet, an All-American qualifier. He and Mary were parade grand marshals of the Southeast Weld County Fair and Rodeo in 1994 and spent countless hours watching their children and 10 grandchildren compete in livestock shows and sporting events.

Daryl is survived by children, Dwight Arnold, of Hudson, Colo.; Shelly (Jim) Gabel, of Wiggins, Colo.; Boyd (Helen) Arnold of Keenesburg; Trudy (Kevin) Bell of Bayview, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Gabel; Todd (Corinne) Gabel; Erin (Rowdy) Bydalek; Andy (Brecken) Arnold; Chad (friend Kayla) Gabel; Desiree (Sean) Minahan; Hope (Chadd) Dimit; Brooke (Brian) Rochelle; Kristin (Bud) Weibert; and Tim (fiancé Michaela) Arnold and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Shirley (Bill) Graybill of Keenesburg; Pearl Whitman of Fort Lupton, Colo.; Pam Timm of Ovid, Colo.; Larry (Sharon) Arnold of Brighton, Colo.; brothers-in-law Jim Schreibvogel of Brighton; Ted Younger of Brighton; Bob (Linda) Schreibvogel of Brighton; sisters-in-law Lori (Bob) Lauer of Brighton; Carol (Stan) Oster of Brighton; Dian (Chauncy) Graves of Brighton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; daughter-in-law, Taryn; two infant daughters, Karen and Kelly; his parents; his sisters, Marie Beckett and Stella Meits, brother, Claude Arnold; brothers-in-law, Bob Timm, Bill Graves, Ken Schreibvogel, Butch Schreibvogel; and sisters-in-law Shirley Younger, Lorraine Schreibvogel and Esther Schreibvogel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Southeast Weld County Fairgrounds on May 21 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Daryl Arnold to the SEWC Fair Association.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.