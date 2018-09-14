The Fence Post obituary; David Alan Uhrich

David Alan Uhrich, 65

Oct. 1, 1952 – Sept. 2, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

David Alan Uhrich died peacefully at his home on Sept. 2, 2018. He was born on Oct. 1, 1952, at Weld County Hospital to Harold Ralph Uhrich and Emma (Scheller) Uhrich. He lived in Ault, Colo., as a young child until his family moved to the family farm east of Greeley when he was 10 years old. When he wasn't at school, he was working on his family farm and dairy or involved in 4-H activities. He enjoyed his motorcycles and sports cars, especially Chevy Camaros, as a young man. He graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1970. After graduation, he moved to West Virginia to work before returning home to farm.

On March 14, 1992, he married Lynette Jean (Rhoadarmer) at the First Presbyterian Church in Greeley. Together they raised four children, Shannon, Shawn, Sara and Jake. Along with farming, they owned and operated Rocky Mountain Shuttle for 15 years. He proudly served with the Galeton Volunteer Fire Department from 1990 to 2010.

David was passionate about his family, farming, John Deere tractors, and his Camaros. He never knew a stranger. He could talk to anybody and never said no to helping someone out. His amazing sense of humor and incredible kind heart will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma; and two sisters, Marilyn and Linda.

He is survived by his wife, Lynette; his father, Harold (Eunice) of Greeley; his children, Shawn (Heather) Raffelson of Eaton, Colo., Sara (Jerome) Hilliard of Windsor, Colo., and Jacob (Chelsea) Uhrich of Greeley. He is also survived by his sister, Janice (Donald) Carson; and two brothers, Edwin (Becky) Winters and James Winters amongst several nieces and nephews. He is also a proud grandpa to six grandchildren; Kiana, Sabella, Logan, Ashlyn, Hayden and Ike.

Funeral services were held Sept. 7, 2018, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3800 West 20th St., Greeley. Interment was at Eaton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Galeton Volunteer Fire Department or the American Heart Association both in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

