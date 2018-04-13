The Fence Post obituary: David Alastair Curtis

David Alastair Curtis, 89

March 5, 1928 – Feb. 26, 2018

Sedalia, Colo.

David Alastair Curtis, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2018, at his home in Sedalia. He was born in Denver on March 5, 1928, to parents Ed and Beulah Curtis of Oaklands Ranch in Sedalia. The Curtis family homesteaded Oaklands Ranch in 1871. Dave cherished his family and their rich history. He was raised in the homestead house of his ancestors and lived there along with his parents, grandmother, aunt, uncle, and his first/double cousin, Donna. He participated in all aspects of farming and ranching from the time he was a young boy. Dave milked cows, harvested numerous crops, raised registered Hereford cattle, cut Christmas trees and boughs and never shied from a challenge. He was always willing to help anyone and never knew a stranger.

Dave married his high school sweetheart, Carol Jean Vance on April 4, 1948. Dave knew she was "the one" the first time he laid eyes on her when she arrived at Douglas County High School. He was a true athlete — excelling in basketball and football. After high school, he attended Colorado State University, when they were known as the Aggies. Once married, Dave provided for his family by living off of the land.

Dave and Carol lived on Oaklands Ranch and raised three children — David, Pam and Joni. They were active in 4-H, Young Farmers and Homemakers and Sedalia Presbyterian Church. They instilled the love of the land, animals, family and Christ in their children. Dave was a remarkable storyteller, always had a twinkle in his eye as he told jokes, played games or solved puzzles.

Dave treasured the state history of Colorado, the mountains of Douglas County, and town of Sedalia. He knew where each road began or ended and whether it was dirt or paved. He was Douglas County Commissioner from 1971 to 1976. Dave also provided rain and snowfall reports for the National Weather Service and NOAA for over 50 years.

Dave is survived by Carol, his loving wife of almost 70 years; brother-in-law, Jim Vance of Claflin, Kan.; sister-in-law, Barbara Hall of Hutchinson, Kan.; and cousin/pseudo-sister, Donna (Buck) Richardson of Cedaredge, Colo.

Also surviving are children, David (Arlene) of Sedalia, Pam (Jim) Hughes of Custer, S.D., Joni (Rich) Fell of Sedalia; grandchildren, Traci (Lucas) Hawkins of Castle Rock, Colo., Charlie (Stephanie) Curtis of Sedalia, Doug (Kirsten) Fell, of Chugiak, Alaska, Chad Curtis of Sedalia, Tyler Hughes of Rapid City; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Landen, Rori, Cayden, Axel and Leah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-laws, Virginia Henderson, Vera Wilkins and Bonnie Bond; and brother-in-laws, Jack Vance and Jerry Vance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3737 New Hope Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or to Porter Hospice Foundation c/o Rocky Mountain Adventist Healthcare Foundation, 2525 S. Downing St., Denver, CO 80210.

Funeral services were held March 7, 2018, at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Castle Rock. A private interment was held March 8 at Bear Canon Cemetery in Sedalia.