The Fence Post obituary: David Dean Mohlman

David Dean Mohlman, 61

July 29, 1956 – May 11, 2018

Red Cloud, Neb.

David Dean Mohlman, the son of Anna Marie (Dealey) and Wilbur Dean Mohlman, was born July 29, 1956, at Red Cloud. He departed this life on May 11, 2018, south of Red Cloud in a one-vehicle accident.

A lifelong resident of the area, Dave attended the Red Cloud schools and graduated with the class of 1974. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country and was stationed in Korea. After his discharge from service Dave completed his formal education at Hastings College. In August of 1979, he was united in marriage with Julianne Martig. This union was blessed with two daughters and two sons. They lived in Hastings, Neb., for a period of time before moving to the farm north of Red Cloud. He also did some auctioneering.

In 1986, Dave obtained his insurance license and began selling crop insurance. He represented Farmers Union Insurance and in 1999 he opened his agency in Red Cloud, which he owned and operated serving his many friends and customers in the area.

Dave's personality was pervaded by a keen sense of curiosity and an appreciation for history, philosophies and he loved to study various cultures. While in high school he had the lead role in the school musical and in later years enjoyed singing and participating in karaoke. In his leisure time he followed his passion for reading and exploring the country on his motorcycle. He was a strong and outspoken advocate for the family farmer, individuals with intellectual disabilities, and he loved the outdoors. His greatest love and enthusiasm in life was for his family and extended family.

Dave was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, the Cowles Legion Post and Honor Guard, the National Farmers Union and he served with the Intellectual Disabilities Advocates of Nebraska.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilbur and Ann Mohlman.

Left to cherish his memory are his children and grandchildren, Claire (Shawn) Harding of Eudora, Kan., and children, Mason, Sawyer and Campbell; Nicole (Jon) Turner of Tecumseh, Neb., and children Eli and Anna; Ben Mohlman of Beatrice, Neb., and Sean Mohlman of Lawrence, Kan. Also surviving are his sister, Julie (Bruce) Rickertsen of Lexington, Neb.; Thomas Mohlman and Andrew (Marla) Mohlman all of Red Cloud; his many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended families and many friends.

​Memorial services with military honors was held May 18, 2018, at the Red Cloud Community Center with Pastor Darrell Sutton officiating. Private family interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in Jewell County, Kansas.

​A memorial fund has been established by the family.