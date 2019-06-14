The Fence Post obituary: David Dee Wailes

David Dee Wailes, 80

Jan. 29, 1939 – May 27, 2019

Johnstown, Colo.

David was born on Jan. 29, 1939. His parents were Ernest Leroy Wailes and Eva “Dimple” Wailes (Allison). David was raised on a small dairy farm in Milliken, Colo., and attended school there. During his senior year, his family moved to Johnstown, and though David attended Johnstown High School for one semester, he returned to Milliken High School where he graduated in 1957.

Following high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Army. Serving three years as a military policeman, he spent 15 months in Korea and four months in the Philippines, receiving three Letters of Commendation. During his time in the Army, he excelled in athletics, particularly track and field, in which he brought home a number of trophies. He was very proud of his time in the service of his country and spoke fondly of the people he met and the places he visited.

In 1964, David married Katherine Amen and they had three children: David, Kelly and Michael.

David and Katherine divorced in 1976 but remained close friends up until his death.

David spent most of his working life in and around agriculture, working primarily as a truck driver. He retired from Western Dairymen Cooperative Incorporated (WDCI) with over 30 years of service as a bulk milk hauler. His career with WDCI kept him close to the dairy industry that his family was known for.

He found great pleasure working in his yard and took tremendous pride in having a lush green lawn, full trees and colorful flower beds. His love for his green lawn was only equaled by his love of green tractors — John Deere to be specific. He had many collectable toy tractors of the John Deere variety and was especially proud of his full-size 1937 John Deere Model A, 1952 Model B, and 1966 112 Garden Tractor — all restored by his own hand. It was such an honor for him to share them in local parades.

When he wasn’t busy in his yard or working on his tractors, David enjoyed watching college basketball and Colorado Rockies Baseball. He also enjoyed watching the athletic endeavors of his grandchildren.

He was a member of both the Johnstown United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees and Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Johnstown.

Grandchildren Kelly (Danielle) Gardner, Scott Gardner, Markus Gardner, Madison Wailes, Ella Duprey-Wailes, two great-grandsons Luke Gardner and Brock Gardner, two sisters-in-law Virginia Morris and Shirley Wailes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

A funeral was held on June 15 at Grace Community Church in Johnstown.