The Fence Post obituary: David Henry Rady

David Henry Rady, 67

Sept. 23, 1952 – Feb. 22, 2020

Gill, Colo.

David Henry Rady, 67, of Gill, Colo., passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 23, 1952, in Greeley, Colo., to Edward Robert and Edna Mae (Brunner) Rady where he grew up.

He graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1970, where he participated in FFA, livestock judging and rodeo. In 1972, Dave married his high school sweetheart Linda Joy Pickett in Eaton, Colo., and they raised their family on an acreage in Gill. He was always involved with livestock, working at sale barns, riding pens in feedlots and was an assistant to a veterinarian. He graduated from International Beef Breeders in Denver, giving him an Artificial Insemination Technician certification.

In 1978, Dave purchased what was Colorado Select Sires, and renamed it Mill-Iron R Livestock & Services. He serviced all of Weld County. His wife and kids were a big part of its success and it made for a wonderful family life. He sold his business in 2004, and in 2005 he went to work for Pawnee Buttes seed in Greeley and remained there for 15 years before declining health.

Dave didn’t have a lot of spare time, but when he did, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved helping neighbors with harvests, branding, hauling cows, roping bulls or strays, doctoring sick ones, and moving to pastures.

His kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He supported them in their many 4-H projects and activities.

Survivors include his wife Linda, children; Mitch (Dawn) Rady and Lana (Ryan) Reinick, six granddaughters; Cally, Payge and Shay Rady, Brynn, Kizzy and Cashlin Reinick, and also his brother Doug Rady and sister Susan Pedersen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Ned.

Dave’s Life Celebration was held Feb. 29, 2020, at the Eaton Evangelical Free Church. Memorial gifts may be made to “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.