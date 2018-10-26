The Fence Post obituary: David John Orth

David John Orth, 75

July 9, 1943 – Oct. 5, 2018

Kiowa, Colo.

David Orth passed away Oct. 5, 2018, at his residence near Kiowa.

Born during the summer of 1943 in Akron, Colo., to parents John and Mildred Orth, David was the second youngest of their seven children.

Born and raised on his parent's cattle farm, David learned about and cultivated his lifelong calling as a cattleman, rancher and agriculturalist.

He graduated from Woodlin High School in Woodrow, Colo., in 1961, before going on to study agriculture at Colorado State University in Fort Collins for two years. It was while attending CSU that he met and subsequently married his wife Nancy (nee, Werdel).

David and Nancy were married July 4, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., and later on that year bought their ranch in Kiowa that would become their lifelong home. In 1970, they adopted their son, Christopher.

Over the course of his life, David devoted time to and became involved with various communities and organizations. He served as an elected official on the Kiowa School Board as well as holding jobs with the Elbert County Assessor's office and the Kiowa Soil Conservation. He was also a member of the Kiowa Lions Club, Elbert County Livestock Association, Farm Bureau, Central Colorado Angus Association and several other breed organizations.

During the latter part of his life, David was a trusted friend and neighbor and a pillar of the community. He was a man of simple tastes and enjoyed working his ranch, playing cards and keeping his mind sharp with crossword puzzles.

David was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Ann Orth and sister Ruth Cox.

He is survived by his son Christopher, brothers Earl, Leroy, Ed and Lloyd, sister Nellie, and their families, and leaves behind his many friends and legacy.

A memorial service was held Oct. 20 with Pastor Jim Emig officiating.