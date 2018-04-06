The Fence Post obituary: David L. Gartrell

David L. Gartrell, 77

June 25, 1940 – March 3, 2018

Mead, Colo.

David L. Gartrell, 77, of Mead, passed away peacefully March 3, 2018.

He was born on June 25, 1940, in Denver to Harry and Myra (Shaffer) Gartrell. The Gartrell family farmed numerous areas through out northern and eastern Colorado. David graduated from Mead High School in 1960.

On June 25, 1961, he married Kay Olson, of Mead, at the Rinn Community Church.

David and Kay made their home in Mead and raised their family.

David was an operating engineer and equipment mechanic for Kiewit Construction, Plains Aggregate and various other companies throughout his career until he retired in 2003.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 9.

He was very active in the Mead community, supporting education via the parent advisory counsel for Mead schools. He also helped to build baseball fields and other community projects in town. David was committed to serve and protect the community by being a volunteer fireman for 18 years and serving as the department chief for several years.

David was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed his time with family in all kinds of outdoor excursions. He cherished watching his kids and grandkids engage in sporting events through out his life.

In retirement he liked working in his shop, welding and fabricating various projects and helping family and friends repair anything that needed to be fixed. He stayed busy raising and taking care of sheep.

He is preceded in death by his son, Allen, in 1973; his parents, Harry and Myra; two brothers, Arlo and Harlan Gartrell; and his sister, Shirley Simms.

David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay; three children, Larry (Lucia) Gartrell of Johnstown, Colo., Jason (Leanne) Gartrell of Sanford, Colo., and Kelly (Corey) Taylor of Mead; many grandchildren, Louis (Ashley), Cody Gartrell, Alexis (Sean) Ford, Abby Gartrell, Dalton Gartrell, Kelton Gartrell, Trason Gartrell, Riggon Gartrell, Kryssy Taylor, Gavin Taylor and Gage Taylor; as well as three great-grandchildren, Kash Gartrell, Kayden Gartrell and Randy Gartrell.

Memorial services and reception were held March 13 at Mead United Methodist Church, 501 Palmer Ave., Mead, CO 80542. Cremation was entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Inurnment at Foothills Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Historical Highland Lake Inc., 16778 CR 5, Mead, CO 80542 in C/O Pauli Driver. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.