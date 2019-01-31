The Fence Post obituary: David Niles Thompson

David Niles Thompson, 69

May 16, 1950 – Jan. 25, 2019

Battle Mountain, Nev.

Dave Niles Thompson was born to Vera (Spicer) Thompson and George Thompson in California and went home to our Lord in the hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He has worked in feedlots and ranches and cowboyed for the past 50 years in Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Nebraska, Nevada and Montana.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Charlotte (Hansen) Thompson; daughters Nikki (Topper) Cook, Wendy (J.J.) Jarrard; son T.J. (Lacey); sisters Nyla, Nadine (Vince), Roberta (Bruce) Awin; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his mother-in-law and father-in-law (Laura and Swede Hansen of Yoder, Colo.; and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Slade and his parents.

His memorial service was held at the Battle Mountain Civic Center in Battle Mountain, Nev.

Donations in his memory, may be made any place of your choice.