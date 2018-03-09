The Fence Post obituary: Della Burchfield

Della Burchfield, 78

Sept. 27, 1939 – Dec. 20, 2017

Western Nebraska

Dr. Delia "Dee" Burchfield, DVM, 78, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, after a brave battle with COPD. Dr. Dee wass loved by many and known for her love of animals, her business acumen and her kindness. She attended Kansas State Teacher's College in Emporia, where she was an accomplished track and field athlete, and member of several honorary societies. She was listed in "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" in 1960. She returned to Western NEbraska soon after and spent several years working for Lockwood Corporation.

She returned to college in 1969 at the University of Nebraska, then went on to earn a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Oklahoma State University in 1975, and completed an internship in the small animal clinic at Colorado State University the following year.

She worked in a veterinary practice in Sandieo for a few years, then had a small veterinary pracitce in Fallbrook, Calif. She returned to Western Nebraska in the late 1980s to help take care of her folks, H.E. and Mary Alice Burchfield. She had a veterinary practie in Gering for a few years, then moved into semi-retirement where she did work helping several veterinarians in Nebraska and Wyoming.

She was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Sept. 7, 1939 and moved to the North Platte Valley with her family in 1942, where she graduated from McGrew High School in 1957.

She was amember of many historical, conservation and animal-focused entities, with a heart of service and generosity.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her partner, Dr. Barbara Blourock; her sister-in-law, Peggy Burrchfield; a nice, and her nephew, Michael Burchfield.

She is survived by her brother, Gary (Phyllis) Burchfield of Lincoln, Neb.; her nephew, Dan Burchfield of Casper, Wyo.; her nieces, Jill Couch and children, Riley, Olivia, Easton and Elly of Fort Collins, Colo., and Ann Ellis and children Jackson and Grant of Lincoln, in addition to many friends and neighbors.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Gary Burchfield, 3849 Dudley St., Lincoln, NE 68503. Gifts in Dr. Dee's honor may be made to the Panhandle Humane Society, the Banner County Museum in Harrisburg, Neb., or the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

She was dearly loved by her family and will be sincerely missed.