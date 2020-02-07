The Fence Post obituary: Delmer Dee Dever

Delmer Dee Dever, 85

March 31, 1934 – Feb. 1, 2020

Platteville, Colo.

Delmer Dee Dever, 85, of Platteville, Colo., passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Bonell Community, Greeley, Colo., while surrounded by family.

He was born March 31, 1934, in Trenton Neb., to Ernest and Winnie (Gordon) Dever. Delmer’s family were farmers and moved to the area in 1951. He went to school in Kirk, Colo., played on the high school basketball team and worked in Fort Morgan, Colo., when he was young.

Delmer married Nadine (Brown) in Greeley on Feb. 19, 1954. They were married for almost 66 years. Nadine considered Delmer not only her husband, but also her best friend, and she was also his. They lived together in Platteville since 1954, where Delmer never met a stranger and was friends with everyone.

Delmer was self-employed in the agriculture community working custom hay stacking for 37 years. He worked for the Great Western Sugar Company at the Service Center in Platteville. Delmer would do mechanical work on lawn mowers, tractors, and even helped his good friend Wayne repair and “fine tune” his dirt sprint race car.

Delmer enjoyed restoring antique John Deere tractors and was a life-time member of the Old Iron Tractor Club, in Commerce City, Colo. For 15 years, Delmer would make sure the Christmas tree by Hwy. 85, coming into Platteville, was bright with Christmas lights and would even pull Santa along the Christmas parade route with one of his John Deere tractors. He would often parade his tractors during Harvest Days in Platteville.

Delmer enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. And Delmer was a prankster too, playing fire cracker pranks on family and friends. Delmer was a 4-H leader, teaching small engines. And he loved annual family reunions where family could reconnect.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Eldon and Lawrence Dever and one sister Elsie Dawirs. He is survived by his wife Nadine of almost 66 years; sons, Darrel (Jill) Dever of Fort Lupton, Ron (Merylnn) Dever of Greeley, brothers Kenneth (Phyllis) Dever of Evans, Keith (Claudia) Dever of Loveland, and one sister Dorothy Thorson of Brighton. Five grandchildren; Darren (Lauren) Dever of Keenesburg, Benjamin (Melissa) Dever of Sterling, Ryan (Lori) Dever of Wellington, Jennifer (John) Jones of Greeley, Elizabeth Dever of Johnstown. Eight great-grandchildren; Dawson, Olivia, Linley, Ashlyn, AJ, Jordyn, Jasmyn and Otis.

Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church, Platteville, Colo.

A Life Celebration Service was held on Feb. 7, 2020, at United Methodist Church, Platteville, interment followed at Mizpah Cemetery. To leave condolences for Delmer Dever’s family, go to http://www.adamsoncares.com.