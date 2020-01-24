The Fence Post obituary: Dennis N. Moorhead

Dennis N. Moorhead, 82

Aug. 22, 1937 – Dec. 17, 2019

Brule, Neb.

Dennis N. Moorhead, 82, of Brule, Neb., passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife and sons.

Denny was born to George Nevell Moorhead and Berniece Audrey (McBride) Moorhead on Aug. 22, 1937, in Denver. He graduated from Aurora Central High School in 1955, joined the United States Navy Reserves and served until 1962. He served as an Aurora Volunteer Fireman until becoming a paid firefighter in 1957. He retired in 1992 as deputy fire chief for the Aurora Fire Department after 36 years of service.

On July 20, 1957, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Anita Johnson, in Aurora, Colo. They had three sons, Ron, Danny, and Kenny. Denny enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was actively involved with his sons rodeoing by coaching their high school rodeo club and hauling them to numerous Little Britches, high school, and amateur rodeos. He was a cowboy at heart and through his passion for rodeo, became one of the founding members of the Elizabeth Stampede in Elizabeth, Colo.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, James, John, Ray, and Gerald and one sister-in-law Willa Peters.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; sons, Ron (Kathy), Danny, Kenny (Denise); grandchildren, Mandy (Ben) Thomas, Anita (Geoff) Wieland, Chris Moorhead, Dustin Moorhead, Casey (Jessica) Moorhead, Tammy Moorhead, Colton, and Audrey Moorhead; great-grandchildren, Katie and Brandon Thomas, Gunner, Josey, and Ziva Wieland, Brantley, Nate, Hadley, Harper, and Eliana Moorhead, Jensen, and Creed Yoder; and one sister.

A memorial has been established in Denny’s memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.

Services were held on Jan. 3, 2020, at New Hope Church with Pastor Curtis Tschetter officiating. Burial was in the Ogallala Cemetery with military honors and Masonic rites.

Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.