The Fence Post obituary: Dirk Turley

Dirk Turley

Born in Denver, Colo., Dirk was a special man and never met a stranger; he loved everyone he met and knew. His older brother, Dale, was his idol. He grew up in Aristocrat Ranchettes until his early 20s. He was enrolled in a program called CDSI, offered in Greeley. It was to teach him a trade and was later renamed, Envision. His Mom brought him back home in May of 2009. He had a herd of cattle that he cared for and gave him a purpose in life. He was very proud of his responsibilities doing cattle chores until he was pinned between the bumper of a pick-up and a trailer; the accident broke both legs. Dirk was a very strong and loving man; a gentle giant. Seven weeks later, when his legs were almost healed, he passed away. He will be missed by many.