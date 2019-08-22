The Fence Post obituary: Don Allen Vercimak

Don Allen Vercimak, 80

June 1, 1939 – Aug. 11, 2019

Lyman, Wyo.

Don Allen Vercimak was born June 1, 1939, to Mike and Mildred Rose (Youngberg) Vercimak in Lyman, Wyo. He spent his early childhood years in Winton and Superior, Wyo., before his parents returned to Lyman. As a child he raised bum lambs and bottle fed calves and spent many days milking cows and horseback riding. He enjoyed the company of friends that continued throughout his life. During his teenage years he worked for various large range sheep and cattle ranch operations where he learned many valuable life lessons as well as a love for agriculture. Don attended schools in Lyman graduating from both Lyman High School and Lyman LDS Seminary in 1957. He then went onto trade school in Salt Lake City, Utah, to learn the art of carpentry.

At a Fourth of July dance in 1959 he left his dance partner in the middle of the song when a girl from SLC caught his eye — it was love at first sight! He married Peggy Joyce Crow at her parent’s home in November of 1960. From then on his most important job was providing for his family. There wasn’t much, if anything, he wouldn’t do to earn a living as he and Peggy worked hand-in-hand to build a herd of cows. Custom haying, a construction business, operating gas stations with his brothers, trading livestock, selling grain and fertilizer and various other jobs were the means to the end in helping him realize his ranching goals. He was a skilled businessman, a resourceful rancher, and expert in all matters of the livestock industry.

As anyone whoever shook hands with Don knows, his giant-like hands were a direct result of his hard work and integrity, which only could have developed as a very young man and were refined throughout his life. He was well respected by partners and colleagues and his story telling always made him the life of the party. He absolutely loved people and was a good judge of character. Don would do just about anything to help others and had a sensitive, kind and generous heart. He took great delight in his four children Brad, Tara, Dana and Tracy and found even greater joy in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandkids. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings throughout his life. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Don and Peggy were later sealed to each other with their four children in the Salt Lake Temple.

Don leaves behind his wife Peggy of Lyman, his son Bradley (Julie) Vercimak of Robertson, Wyo., and daughters Tara Nelson of Green River, Wyo.; Dana Vercimak of Lyman; and Tracy (Matt) Richards of Lyman. He is also survived by his mother, his brothers Michael (Brenda) Vercimak and Preston (Kitty) Vercimak, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and two grandsons Boyd Washakie Nelson and Justin Issac “Zack” Nelson.

Don passed away in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2019, at the University of Utah Medical Center. At last his eternal spirit is free from a body worn by work and impaired by the illnesses of the last year.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 16, 2019, at the Lyman LDS chapel. Interment will be at the Lyman Cemetery.